Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM

46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
2685 Shady Grove Dr
2685 Shady Grove Drive, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1067 sqft
A Must See Home! This newly painted 2/1 house was built in 2000 and has a total area of 1,067 Sq Ft. It comes with central AC, laminated floors, tiles, fine-tiled bathroom, amazingly tidy kitchen and spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Last updated June 11 at 05:52pm
8 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Westhaven
1 Unit Available
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4641 Millview Ct.
4641 Millview Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4641 Millview Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4636 Vega DR .
4636 Vega Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4636 Vega DR . in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4645 Yosemite Ct.
4645 Yosemite Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4645 Yosemite Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5037 Tulane Rd
5037 Tulane Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
This home offers comfort inside and out with a large yard perfect for entertaining, a one-story floorplan with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a fantastic eat-in kitchen, large interior utility/laundry, lots of natural light, and more! Call Reedy
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
3 Units Available
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
3 Units Available
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Parkway Village
21 Units Available
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$535
1005 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barksdale and Cloverdale Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1486 S. Barksdale Street
1486 South Barksdale Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
859 sqft
Mid Town House for Rent - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, large back yard, central heat and air. (RLNE5834083)

Horn Lake rent trends were flat over the past month

Horn Lake rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Horn Lake over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Horn Lake metro for which we have data. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,306; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $839, is the only other major city besides Horn Lake to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.8%).
    • Germantown, Ridgeland, and Pearl have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.3%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Horn Lake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Horn Lake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1000 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Horn Lake.
    • While rents in Horn Lake fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

