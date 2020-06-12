46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Horn Lake rent trends were flat over the past month Horn Lake rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Horn Lake over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Horn Lake metro for which we have data. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,306; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $839, is the only other major city besides Horn Lake to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.8%).

Germantown, Ridgeland, and Pearl have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.3%, and 2.3%, respectively).

Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen slightly in Horn Lake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Horn Lake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1000 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Horn Lake.

While rents in Horn Lake fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

