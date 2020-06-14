All apartments in Horn Lake
Find more places like 7077 Foxhall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horn Lake, MS
/
7077 Foxhall
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

7077 Foxhall

7077 Foxhall Drive · (662) 536-3068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horn Lake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS 38637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7077 Foxhall · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted!

Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer!

To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***
Everyone financially responsible on the lease must fill out a separate application.
Requirements: Monthly income 3x over the rent amount
We are not overly strict on credit, but it is still apart of the process as well.

Application process: 24-48 business hours
Deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068

(RLNE3862600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7077 Foxhall have any available units?
7077 Foxhall has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Horn Lake, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
What amenities does 7077 Foxhall have?
Some of 7077 Foxhall's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7077 Foxhall currently offering any rent specials?
7077 Foxhall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7077 Foxhall pet-friendly?
Yes, 7077 Foxhall is pet friendly.
Does 7077 Foxhall offer parking?
No, 7077 Foxhall does not offer parking.
Does 7077 Foxhall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7077 Foxhall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7077 Foxhall have a pool?
No, 7077 Foxhall does not have a pool.
Does 7077 Foxhall have accessible units?
No, 7077 Foxhall does not have accessible units.
Does 7077 Foxhall have units with dishwashers?
No, 7077 Foxhall does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7077 Foxhall?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd
Horn Lake, MS 38637

Similar Pages

Horn Lake 1 BedroomsHorn Lake 2 Bedrooms
Horn Lake 3 BedroomsHorn Lake Apartments under $900
Horn Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSArlington, TNSouthaven, MS
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity