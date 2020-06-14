7077 Foxhall

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted!



Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer!



To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.



***

Everyone financially responsible on the lease must fill out a separate application.

Requirements: Monthly income 3x over the rent amount

We are not overly strict on credit, but it is still apart of the process as well.



Application process: 24-48 business hours

Deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.



Muddy Waters Realty, LLC

Savannah Haire

Realtor Associate

Licensed in Mississippi

Office 662-536-3068



(RLNE3862600)