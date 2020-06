Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovated home in the historic district of Hernando. Great schools ranked #1 in area. Nice fenced back yard. Hardwood original floors throughout with walk-in closets, new kitchen with white granite and eat-in kitchen. Home does not include refrigerator or washer\dryer. Home available immediately. Great Hernando schools (DeSoto). 2 year lease required. Deposit is $1200. Rent is $1200. Deposit required to secure home after application is approved. 1550 square feet. No showings inside home until 6/17.