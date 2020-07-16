All apartments in DeSoto County
Find more places like 8646 Whites Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto County, MS
/
8646 Whites Crossing Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

8646 Whites Crossing Dr

8646 Whites Crossing · (866) 560-4436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8646 Whites Crossing, DeSoto County, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8646 Whites Crossing Dr · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8646 Whites Crossing Dr Olive Branch, MS 38654 - If space is what you need, then here it is! Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in the Olive Branch! 3400 SQUARE FEET,PET FRIENDLY home! The perfect setup for entertaining and family time! Huge greatroom with TV niche and built in shelving around fireplace. Master retreat has a huge salon bath with seperate shower and walk in closet. A chefs dream kithen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Close to Methodist Hospital, fine dining and Olive Branch Park. Large covered patio with a fenced in back yard and much more!

Contact our leasing agents to schedule a viewing.

Lewisburg School District

(RLNE4272284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have any available units?
8646 Whites Crossing Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have?
Some of 8646 Whites Crossing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8646 Whites Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Whites Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Whites Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8646 Whites Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8646 Whites Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8646 Whites Crossing Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd
Horn Lake, MS 38637

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity