2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
5 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Eminence Row -F1
1175 Eminence Row, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL FOR APPROVED TENANTS. ALL THE AMENITIES OF A LUXURY APARTMENT FOR AN AFFORDABLE PRICE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3621 N STATE ST
3621 North State Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/1.5BR, THSE, living room with fireplace, kitchen has stainless appliances, in process of installing slab granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections. End unit! Back patio area that is fenced in. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.
