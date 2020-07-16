2518 St Hwy 176 - 202

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

$300 MOVE-IN SPECIAL with 3 month Lease commitment and approved credit and background check. There is a $25 application fee per adult.



NEW IN 2019! Newly renovated Studio Units with Kitchenettes available!



All of the Studio Apartments offered at Renshaw include Kitchenettes which include microwave, refrigerator and stove top. A limited amount of units also have a dedicated, separate living space. Units come partially furnished. Pets are allowed with a $50 non-refundable pet deposit per pet and they must have current shot records. Maximum pets allowed is either 1 large dog, 2 small dogs or 2 cats.



Electric, Water, Trash, Cable & WIFI are included!

Save $50, $50, $20, $45 & $50 a month over other apartments (Total $215 SAVED)

- 24-7 Security surveillance



-On Site Laundry



-Across the street from Lake Taneycomo & Next Door to City Hall



-All levels are Ground Level accessible



-Courtyard with grills perfect for gathering and relaxing while enjoying the great lake view!