Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:41 PM

2518 St Hwy 176 - 202

2518 State Highway 176 · (417) 334-5464
Location

2518 State Highway 176, Taney County, MO 65740

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$620

Studio · 1 Bath · 276 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
$300 MOVE-IN SPECIAL with 3 month Lease commitment and approved credit and background check. There is a $25 application fee per adult.

NEW IN 2019! Newly renovated Studio Units with Kitchenettes available!

All of the Studio Apartments offered at Renshaw include Kitchenettes which include microwave, refrigerator and stove top. A limited amount of units also have a dedicated, separate living space. Units come partially furnished. Pets are allowed with a $50 non-refundable pet deposit per pet and they must have current shot records. Maximum pets allowed is either 1 large dog, 2 small dogs or 2 cats.

Electric, Water, Trash, Cable & WIFI are included!
Save $50, $50, $20, $45 & $50 a month over other apartments (Total $215 SAVED)
- 24-7 Security surveillance

-On Site Laundry

-Across the street from Lake Taneycomo & Next Door to City Hall

-All levels are Ground Level accessible

-Courtyard with grills perfect for gathering and relaxing while enjoying the great lake view!

Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have any available units?
2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 has a unit available for $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have?
Some of 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 offer parking?
No, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 does not offer parking.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have a pool?
No, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 has accessible units.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2518 St Hwy 176 - 202 has units with air conditioning.
