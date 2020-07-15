All apartments in Taney County
128 Alexander Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

128 Alexander Ave

128 Alexander Ave · (417) 336-0300
Location

128 Alexander Ave, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Alexander Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Single-Family Home in Branson - 3 BD/2 BA Home with 2-Car Garage, Washer & Dryer hook-ups, Walk-in Closets, Back Deck overlooking wet weather creek & located just off of Lakeshore Drive which is 5 minutes from the Branson Landing and within walking distance of Lake Taneycomo and Kanakuk Camps.

Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities (Electric) 800-206-2300
Sewer - TCRSD 417-546-7221
Trash - American Disposal 417-272-3040 or Tri-Lakes Disposal 417-581-3517
Water - Included (Property includes Sprinkler System & Water supplied from Private Well)

School District:
Branson

No Pets Allowed, No Exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3194893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Alexander Ave have any available units?
128 Alexander Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Alexander Ave have?
Some of 128 Alexander Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Alexander Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 Alexander Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Alexander Ave pet-friendly?
No, 128 Alexander Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taney County.
Does 128 Alexander Ave offer parking?
Yes, 128 Alexander Ave offers parking.
Does 128 Alexander Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Alexander Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Alexander Ave have a pool?
No, 128 Alexander Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 Alexander Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 Alexander Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Alexander Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Alexander Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Alexander Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Alexander Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
