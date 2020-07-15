128 Alexander Ave

Amenities
Single-Family Home in Branson - 3 BD/2 BA Home with 2-Car Garage, Washer & Dryer hook-ups, Walk-in Closets, Back Deck overlooking wet weather creek & located just off of Lakeshore Drive which is 5 minutes from the Branson Landing and within walking distance of Lake Taneycomo and Kanakuk Camps.
Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities (Electric) 800-206-2300
Sewer - TCRSD 417-546-7221
Trash - American Disposal 417-272-3040 or Tri-Lakes Disposal 417-581-3517
Water - Included (Property includes Sprinkler System & Water supplied from Private Well)
School District:
Branson
No Pets Allowed, No Exceptions.
