Taney County, MO
115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5

115 Upper Emerald Bay Cir · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
Location

115 Upper Emerald Bay Cir, Taney County, MO 65672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath Apartment For Rent in Hollister, MO - This large Hollister, MO., apartment rental is located in Emerald Bay, Table Rock Lake Community and is a true turn-key property. With two bedrooms, two baths and fully furnished, this rental has all the comforts your looking for. Hollister Schools and just a short drive to shopping.

Renting a apartment in Hollister, MO is easy, just email or call The Leasing Professionals today at 417-337-RENT(7368).

Visit all of our available Branson/Tri-Lakes area properties for rent here www.thousandhillsrealty.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have any available units?
115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taney County.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 offer parking?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have a pool?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have accessible units?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Upper Emerald Bay Circle #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
