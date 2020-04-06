All apartments in Taney County
Taney County, MO
104 SWEET GUM
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

104 SWEET GUM

104 Sweet Gum · (417) 335-3500
Location

104 Sweet Gum, Taney County, MO 65679

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 SWEET GUM · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in the quiet town of Kirbyville. It has a very spacious living room and kitchen. Both the bedrooms are a large size with plenty of closet space. It comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer/dryer.

Kirbyville School District

Rent $600
Security Deposit $550
12 Month Lease
$25 nonrefundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18
Must have proof of income that is 3 times the rent
Sorry no pets
The water, sewer and trash are included!

Please call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3015109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

