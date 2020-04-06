104 SWEET GUM

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in the quiet town of Kirbyville. It has a very spacious living room and kitchen. Both the bedrooms are a large size with plenty of closet space. It comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer/dryer.



Kirbyville School District



Rent $600

Security Deposit $550

12 Month Lease

$25 nonrefundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18

Must have proof of income that is 3 times the rent

Sorry no pets

The water, sewer and trash are included!



Please call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) to schedule a showing.



