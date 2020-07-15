Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:03 AM

17 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
53 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$800
400 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$2,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7934 North Lindbergh
7934 Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood, MO
Studio
$6,000
2,000-6,500 square feet of medical office/general office space for lease in Hazelwood. Plenty of parking and pylon signage available. Excellent visibility and traffic counts on N Lindbergh Blvd. Formerly a dental practice. Call agent for details.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2043 Trade Center Drive
2043 Trade Center Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$3,200
Conveniently located near Hwy 79 and I-70 4,400 sf, 1200 sf warehouse, 3200 sf office Jack and Jill Bathrooms 4 large offices 1,700 sf bullpen area Kitchen area with stove 2- 9’x10’ dock doors 11’x14’ drive in door 22’ tall clear span warehouse

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO
Studio
$2,200
2798 sqft
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Overland
2518 Woodson
2518 Woodson Road, Overland, MO
Studio
$3,000
6100 sqft
This is a retail store front space of approx 6100 sq ft. There is one large open area with 2 ADA bathrooms. The space has been white boxed and ready to move in. Plenty of electric throughout. There are 2 other rooms for storage or other use.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4409 Woodson
4409 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$4,000
8000 sqft
The property is just south of the St Louis International Airport. A great opportunity to place your business here- taking advantage of the airport, hotel/motel and office traffic.

July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Charles rents increased significantly over the past month

St. Charles rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.

    St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

