15 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with move-in specials
Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.
Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.
Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Charles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
St. Charles apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.