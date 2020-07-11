15 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Charles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,079
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$714
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
5 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
913 sqft
ReNew Creve Coeur is a secluded haven nestled in the Creve Coeur neighborhood. The property is located right off of Highway 270 and Olive Blvd, just minutes away from the airport as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
City Guide for St. Charles, MO

Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.

Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.

Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in St. Charles, MO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Charles apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

St. Charles apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

