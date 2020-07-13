19 Apartments under $800 for rent in St. Charles, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
52 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$711
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
610 Clark
610 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Clark in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$713
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
21 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3948 Brittany Circle
3948 Brittany Circle, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
Welcome home to this bright & open two bedroom apartment, located in the Pattonville School District! This first floor home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$793
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in a senior, 55 years of age and older, community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3403 Wismer Road
3403 Wismer Road, Breckenridge Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
705 sqft
Cute and convenient 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Nice wood floors and huge bedrooms make this property a gem! Washer dryer hook-ups available in the basement, but washer and dryer are not provided

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Overland
9204 Argyle Avenue
9204 Argyle Avenue, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
This home sits back from the street which contributes to the peaceful setting. Large bedrooms and huge backyard. All on one level. Washer/dryer and appliances are included. Nice street, great location, walking distance to downtown Overland.

July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Charles rents increased significantly over the past month

St. Charles rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $827 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,074 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.

    St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,074 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

