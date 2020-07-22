Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

22 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parkville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
36 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$980
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1318 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$726
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
38 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
176 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
6 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
37 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
21 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$928
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
106 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
85 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1439 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 23 at 02:53 PM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
City Guide for Parkville, MO

Parkville, Missouri, is home to a well-known nature sanctuary that both locals and visitors love!Parkville city is located in Platte County, in the "Show Me State." The city name comes from the founder, George Park, who bought the landing steamboat concession on the Missouri River. He was also a force in the anti-slavery movement and helped to promote equality in the workplace.

This city has some pretty storied roots and it's a good thing you can learn about the history through both tales from the townspeople and history books as well as historical places around town. The town appears in Mark Twain's famous novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, when Huck, Jim, "the king" and "the duke" crash a religious camp meeting in a town called Parkville. It must be a special place if great writers choose to make fun of it in world-renowned novels! The area gets pretty humid summers but mild winters, which is a big draw for a lot of folks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Parkville, MO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parkville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Parkville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

