Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO

Finding an apartment in Oakville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Results within 1 mile of Oakville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Oakville
13 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Results within 5 miles of Oakville
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1748 Hilltop Lane
1748 Hilltop Lane, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2880 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Lemay
1 Unit Available
9838 Sadie Ave
9838 Sadie Avenue, Lemay, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11554 Concord Village Ave., C
11554 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

1 of 22

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1443 sqft
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial
1 Unit Available
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2780 ADOBE Drive
2780 Adobe Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,460
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
10832 Three Court
10832 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Patch
1 Unit Available
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Oakville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakville, MO

Finding an apartment in Oakville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

