Apartment List
/
MO
/
maryland heights
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with pool

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$815
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$713
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1372 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
21 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
188 Birchwood Trail Drive
188 Birchwood Trail Drive, Maryland Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3035 sqft
Unbelievable 2 story home for lease in Pinehurst Place. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring, tile, & laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
11091 Saxonhall Drive
11091 Saxon Hall Drive, Bridgeton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
11738 Casa Grande Drive
11738 Casagrande Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2268 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bed, 3 bath spacious and updated townhouse in the desirable Villa Dorado subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$912
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.

July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report. Maryland Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maryland Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report. Maryland Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maryland Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Maryland Heights rents decline sharply over the past month

Maryland Heights rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maryland Heights stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Maryland Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Maryland Heights over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the St. Louis metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Maryland Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Maryland Heights, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Maryland Heights is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • Maryland Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Maryland Heights fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maryland Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Maryland Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Maryland Heights 1 BedroomsMaryland Heights 2 BedroomsMaryland Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaryland Heights 3 BedroomsMaryland Heights Accessible ApartmentsMaryland Heights Apartments under $800
    Maryland Heights Apartments with BalconyMaryland Heights Apartments with GarageMaryland Heights Apartments with GymMaryland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaryland Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaryland Heights Apartments with Parking
    Maryland Heights Apartments with PoolMaryland Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerMaryland Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaryland Heights Furnished ApartmentsMaryland Heights Pet Friendly PlacesMaryland Heights Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
    Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
    Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of Pharmacy