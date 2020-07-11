All apartments in Maries County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

18701 Highway 68 N

18701 Missouri Highway 68 · No Longer Available
Location

18701 Missouri Highway 68, Maries County, MO 65559

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom House - Cute & small one bedroom, one bath house. This house is 910 sq ft, with electric A/C and electric water heater. The unit does not have a heater, but the landlord will provide heater in the winter! The windows, roof, kitchen and bathroom all are 5 years old! The hard wood floor was re-done 5 years ago as well. Has a small basement/storage area.
Pets are allowed with a month pet fee.
Inside pictures are coming soon!!

You can apply online www.acarpm.com, any one over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. Copy of currant ID's and last 3 paycheck stubs.

(RLNE4839009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18701 Highway 68 N have any available units?
18701 Highway 68 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maries County, MO.
Is 18701 Highway 68 N currently offering any rent specials?
18701 Highway 68 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 Highway 68 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18701 Highway 68 N is pet friendly.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N offer parking?
No, 18701 Highway 68 N does not offer parking.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18701 Highway 68 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N have a pool?
No, 18701 Highway 68 N does not have a pool.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N have accessible units?
No, 18701 Highway 68 N does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18701 Highway 68 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18701 Highway 68 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18701 Highway 68 N has units with air conditioning.
