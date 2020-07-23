/
21 Apartments for rent in Cole County, MO📍
Downtown Jefferson City
317 Marshal
317 Marshall Street, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Duplex- 2 bedroom on main level - Property Id: 323804 nice 2 bedroom duplex, kitchen, large living and dining rooms, 2 bedrooms, bathroom. back deck and front porch. tenant responsible for water, sewer, and gas/electric.
Downtown Jefferson City
214 West Atchison Street - 1
214 West Atchison Street, Jefferson City, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
770 sqft
**Available Now** This newly remodeled one bedroom and one bathroom apartment is located near Old Munichburg. Updates include new flooring, appliances, and more! Kitchen includes electric range and a refrigerator.
5406 Deer Valley Drive - D
5406 Deer Valley Dr, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
**Available August 1st, 2020** New town-home on the West End of Jefferson City, Missouri. Located close to Binder State Park and Hyvee in the Deer Ridge subdivision.
1330 Biscayne Dr
1330 Biscayne Drive, Cole County, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1743 sqft
**Available Now** Well maintained home located on west end of Jefferson City. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a bonus office upstairs.
Downtown Jefferson City
1002 E Capitol - 10
1002 East Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
**Available Now** Charming 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is located on the east end of Jefferson City walking distance to downtown dining and entertainment. The cozy eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven.
916 Millbrook Dr., Unit 5
916 Millbrook Drive, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
900 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (W,S,T) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
1200 Duane Swift Parkway - F-44
1200 Duane Swift Parkway, Jefferson City, MO
Studio
$610
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1200 Duane Swift Parkway - F-44 in Jefferson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
623 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
623 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
619 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
619 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
2101 Alpine Court, Unit E
2101 Alpine Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
923 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (T) Quiet Neighborhood, Private Unit Entrance, Patio. Trash included. Free Epay Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In
2214 Weathered Rock Rd., Unit 1B
2214 Weathered Rock Road, Jefferson City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
1233 sqft
Apartment. Trash Included Quiet Neighborhood with off street parking and Swimming Pool. Trash Included FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In
2116 Millbrook Ct., Unit E
2116 Millbrook Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
984 sqft
Apartment with HU (Trash Only) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
2700 Cherry Creek Ct. - A-101
2700 Cherry Creek Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2700 Cherry Creek Ct. - A-101 in Jefferson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cole County
111 North Second Street
111 North 2nd Street, Hartsburg, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1920 sqft
Beautiful turn of the century home! 4 bedrooms upstairs, each bedroom with it's own bath. Main floor has a very large living room, dining room, and an enormous kitchen! Also has storage shed and old barn out back. You have to see this one!
Results within 10 miles of Cole County
2407 Longwood Dr
2407 Longwood Dr, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2149 sqft
- (RLNE5930896)
1871 Harmony St. (T)
1871 Harmony Street, Boone County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
- (RLNE5851622)
525 N. Henry Clay Blvd.
525 North Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom House in Ashland - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in the City of Ashland Master bedroom W/D hookups Large Backyard (RLNE4981067)
1948 Center St. (4BR)
1948 Center Street, Boone County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
4 Bedroom NewTown Condo - Condos provide 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, a Private Patio & a 2 Car Alley-Entrance Garage. Refrigerators, Microwaves, Dishwashers & Washer/Dryer hook-ups are in all units. (RLNE4274761)
1891 Field St. (T)
1891 Field Street, Boone County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
Fantastic Truman Home For Rent - The Truman floor plan. Enjoy these homes constructed in 2002. All homes include 3 bedrooms, washer & dryer hook up, mowing and snow removal, a fenced yard, and a 2 car garage with alley-entrance. 1361 Square feet.
1923 Center St. (4BR)
1923 Center Street, Boone County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
4 Bedroom NewTown Condo - Condos provide 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, a Private Patio & a 2 Car Alley-Entrance Garage. Refrigerators, Microwaves, Dishwashers & Washer/Dryer hook-ups are in all units. (RLNE4092815)
1707 HWY C - 2
1707 Highway C, Osage County, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
588 sqft
Must pay for ($15) and pass credit /background check. No smoking, no pets. Off-street parking. No prior evictions allowed. Section 8 accepted. To submit an application for this apartment go to https://championaptsofmissouri.managebuilding.
