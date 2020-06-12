Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Rolla, MO

1 Unit Available
202 Brady Dr
202 Brady Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
202 Brady Dr Available 07/01/20 Nice Location - 1st Month Rent $1995.00 2 Car Garage Bonus Room (RLNE5712594)

1 Unit Available
102 W. 16th St.
102 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! It has central A/C and Gas heat. The kitchen includes a Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
22 Hawthorne
22 Hawthorne Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
- 1st Month Rent $1670.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Allowed (RLNE3207168)

1 Unit Available
711 W 11th St
711 West 11th Street, Rolla, MO
5 Bedrooms
$995
- 1st Month Rent $1845.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926258)

1 Unit Available
108 S Elm St
108 South Elm Street, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$775
- 1st Month Rent $1470.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Upstairs has a kitchenette Ameren Gas No Pets Allowed (RLNE3046601)

1 Unit Available
807 W 12th St
807 West 12th Street, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
- 1st Month Rent $2250.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Extra Bonus Room Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926301)

1 Unit Available
101 W 16th St
101 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
101 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2386251)

1 Unit Available
601 Shady Acres Ct
601 Shady Acres Ct, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1590.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Fireplace Can Not Be Used Electric Heat No Pets Allowed (RLNE5499252)

1 Unit Available
804 Bray Ave
804 Bray Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Included 1 Car Carport No Pets Allowed (RLNE3053456)

1 Unit Available
202 Steeplechase
202 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1760 sqft
Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet.

1 Unit Available
1537 Timber Creek Rd
1537 Timber Creek Road, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
- 1st Month Rent $2290.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup (RLNE5618094)

1 Unit Available
1509 Liberty Dr
1509 Liberty Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
- 1st Month Rent $1845.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Electric Heat (RLNE3046307)

1 Unit Available
15 Laird Ave
15 Laird Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
- 1st Month Rent $1425.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard Fireplace No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728134)

1 Unit Available
2102 Vichy Rd
2102 Vichy Road, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$925
- 1st Month Rent $1775.00 (RLNE3926372)

1 Unit Available
404 Fox Creek Rd
404 Fox Creek Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
404 Fox Creek Rd Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1400.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Cannot Use Pellet Stove Security System Available At Tenant's Expense No Pets Allowed (RLNE2318491)

1 Unit Available
1803 N Elm St
1803 North Elm Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
1803 N Elm St Available 07/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2249777)

1 Unit Available
16 Stephendale Ct
16 Stephendale Ct, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$495
16 Stephendale Ct Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $920.00 Pet Friendly 1 Window/Wall A/C Unit Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2318510)

1 Unit Available
1204 Britt Lane
1204 Britt Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1204 Britt Lane Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $2075.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2773198)

1 Unit Available
2619 Camelot Dr
2619 Camelot Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
- 1st Month Rent $1575.00 Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Fenced in Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE2163123)

1 Unit Available
710 Hwy 72 E
710 Missouri Highway 72, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
710 Hwy 72 E Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $975.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Fenced In Yard With Storage Shed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2303748)

1 Unit Available
107 Steeplechase
107 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
107 Steeplechase Available 07/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1600.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2283599)

1 Unit Available
410 E 12th St
410 East 12th Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
410 E 12th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1025.00 (RLNE1948409)

1 Unit Available
1104 Laguille Ct 3
1104 Laguille Court, Rolla, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
Two story apartment near Rolla Middle School - Property Id: 292164 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292164 Property Id 292164 (RLNE5825155)

1 Unit Available
907 W. 12th Street
907 West 12th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2+ Bedrooms/2 1/2 Baths with basement - (RLNE5796295)
City GuideRolla
Holla at your new city, Rolla! This pleasant Missouri college town has a great rental market with tons of apartment options available. So, let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Life in Rolla

Rolla is located in the central portion of the state about 100 miles from both St. Louis and Columbia. This relative distance from large cities means that Rolla’s got amazing access to outdoor recreation. Outdoor-inclined people will love the proximity to the scenic Mark Twain National Forest as well as several municipal parks.

Indoor folks, however, will enjoy the amenities provided by a large student population. Missouri University of Science and Technology has made the area lively with a few great bars, as well as shopping and dining options.

When it comes to rental properties, Investment Realty has a chokehold on almost everything—for better or worse. On one hand, dealing with this real estate agency will really streamline your apartment search and rental applications. On the other hand, there isn’t much competition in town, and you know what they say about competition in a free market. (It’s good).

Despite this dominance, you’ll still find tons of cheap apartments in safe and desirable neighborhoods, whether they’re rented through Investment Realty or not. So let’s start taking a look around town.

Just north of the city center is where you’ll find the sprawling campus of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, as well as (no duh) tons and tons of apartments for rent with diverse options. Studio apartments or efficiencies? Yep. Rental homes and duplexes? Sure thing. Short-term lease options? You betcha. Of course, living close to a college campus has its share of hassles, including greater instances of petty crime and noise complaints. Still with all the area flexibility, it may just be worth the irritants. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $1,000.

If you’re definitely not into campus living, then check to the far northeast of town. Here, there are a couple of new apartments and rental homes. Developments in this area frequently offer tons of great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Additionally, you can find furnished apartments for rent in this portion of town. Two bedrooms here generally range from $850 to $1,200.

South of town you’ll find the occasional apartment rental or rental home in more settled, suburban-feeling areas. Though you may have to spend more time seeking out rentals in this owner-occupied area, you’ll be rewarded with a stable, family-friendly community. Two bedrooms here range from $800 to $1,000.

If you’re relocating to Rolla with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly apartment. Though many rentals are both cat and dog friendly, you’ll probably have to shell out an additional, non-refundable pet deposit.

So welcome to Rolla! Enjoy all that this pleasant college community has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rolla?
The average rent price for Rolla rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rolla?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rolla from include Waynesville, St. Robert, and Jefferson City.

