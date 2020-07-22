/
/
phelps county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Phelps County, MO📍
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1821 White Columns Dr
1821 White Columns Drive, Rolla, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 186831 Located within walking distance of the MS&T campus and right off the I-44 at exit 185.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12353 Co Rd 3410
12353 County Road 3410, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
12353 Co Rd 3410 Available 08/01/20 St. James Location - 1st Month Rent $1550.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Propane Fireplace 1 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935384)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 N Maple
1205 Maple St, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1205 N Maple Available 09/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $2005.00 Basement Off Street Parking No Pets Allowed (RLNE5896903)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Pebblestone Ln
319 Pebblestone Ln, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Pebblestone Subdivision - 1st Month Rent $2495.00 No Pets This is a must see elegant 1.5 story duplex offering a Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
512 St John Ave
512 Saint Johns Avenue, St. James, MO
4 Bedrooms
$895
St. James Nice Home - 1st Month Rent $1620.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup (RLNE5862418)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
923 Great Oaks
923 Great Oaks Drive, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
- 1st Month Rent $1100.00 Pet Friendly Basement Natural Gas Heat (RLNE5618160)
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
422 St Francis A
422 Saint Francis Ave, St. James, MO
2 Bedrooms
$485
768 sqft
422 St. Francis A, St. James, MO - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Duplex - AVAILABLE SOON - APPLY TODAY!!! This property is located behind the Veteran's Home in St.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W. 16th St.
102 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! - 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! It has central A/C and Gas heat. The kitchen includes a Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 N. Olive Street
1605 North Olive Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home Close to Missouri S&T - Super Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House Close to Missouri S&T. Home Provides a Nice Sized Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
807 Wakefield
807 Wakefield Drive, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,045
807 Wakefield Available 09/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1845.00 Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE4322351)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2705 Cooper St
2705 Cooper St, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
New Construction - 1st Month Rent $1975.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage Back Deck Pet Possible No Pets Allowed (RLNE3763187)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Laird Ave
15 Laird Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
- 1st Month Rent $1425.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard Fireplace No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728134)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
114 W Scioto
114 West Scioto Street, St. James, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1364 sqft
114 W Scioto Available 08/02/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Garage - 114 W Scioto St, St. James, MO - AVAILABLE SOON - APPLY TODAY!!! This property is located near the high school in St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
403 W 1st St
403 West 1st Street, Rolla, MO
5 Bedrooms
$750
403 W 1st St Available 09/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1400.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup (RLNE3046599)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
801 E 13th St
801 East 13th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
801 E 13th St Available 09/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1025.00 (RLNE2778266)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 W 16th St
101 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
101 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2386251)
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 Morrell
1022 Morrell Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
1022 Morrell Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 Non Smoking Unit Basement (RLNE2318496)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Hwy 72 E
710 Missouri Highway 72, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
710 Hwy 72 E Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $975.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Fenced In Yard With Storage Shed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2303748)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1803 N Elm St
1803 North Elm Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
1803 N Elm St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2249777)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
410 E 12th St
410 East 12th Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
410 E 12th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1025.00 (RLNE1948409)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 N Oak St
1008 North Oak Street, Rolla, MO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
1008 N Oak St Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926264)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Rolla Gardens Dr
24 Rolla Gardens Drive, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$560
- 1st Month Rent $950.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Allowed (RLNE2402953)
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1402 Whitney
1402 Whitney Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1690.00 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2251745)
1 of 1
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
811 Bray Ave
811 Bray Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
811 Bray Ave Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Large Bonus Room Fenced Backyard with Shed Natural Gas Insert Fireplace (RLNE3440694)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Waynesville, St. Robert, Jefferson City, Lebanon, and St. James have apartments for rent.