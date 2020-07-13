/
apartments with pool
92 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
9 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$882
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$922
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,289
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,353
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
19 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
