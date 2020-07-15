269 Firehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out - If you take a look you'll be amazed. This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out, newer gutters and down spouts. Newer roof, two newer ac's and furnaces, three newer bath rooms, newer kitchen including newer stainless appliances, newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring, newer lighting, newer 200 amp service. Newer windows, drywall and insulation. Two car garage with newer drywall, insulation and insulated door. Newer front porch railing. It has 11 rooms and 3 baths, leasing with 1/2 acre. 2500 sq ft. M/l. This has Hwy 47 road FRONTAGE. Could work well for business or home. Business / home combo. Lease this beauty today before someone else does!!



(RLNE5778712)