Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

269 Firehouse

269 Firehouse Lane · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
Location

269 Firehouse Lane, Lincoln County, MO 63379

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 269 Firehouse · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3126 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out - If you take a look you'll be amazed. This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out, newer gutters and down spouts. Newer roof, two newer ac's and furnaces, three newer bath rooms, newer kitchen including newer stainless appliances, newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring, newer lighting, newer 200 amp service. Newer windows, drywall and insulation. Two car garage with newer drywall, insulation and insulated door. Newer front porch railing. It has 11 rooms and 3 baths, leasing with 1/2 acre. 2500 sq ft. M/l. This has Hwy 47 road FRONTAGE. Could work well for business or home. Business / home combo. Lease this beauty today before someone else does!!

(RLNE5778712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Firehouse have any available units?
269 Firehouse has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Firehouse have?
Some of 269 Firehouse's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Firehouse currently offering any rent specials?
269 Firehouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Firehouse pet-friendly?
No, 269 Firehouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 269 Firehouse offer parking?
Yes, 269 Firehouse offers parking.
Does 269 Firehouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Firehouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Firehouse have a pool?
No, 269 Firehouse does not have a pool.
Does 269 Firehouse have accessible units?
No, 269 Firehouse does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Firehouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Firehouse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Firehouse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Firehouse has units with air conditioning.
