Apartment List
/
MO
/
liberty
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Liberty living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
112 E FRANKLIN ST. - 2
112 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO
Studio
$680
400 sqft
Studio Apartment
Results within 10 miles of Liberty
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
6 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$775
462 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
411 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$785
534 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
233 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:18 AM
Contact for Availability
North Kansas City
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
662 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
57 Units Available
Columbus Park Industrial
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
638 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bristol
10916 East Winner Road
10916 East Winner Road, Independence, MO
Studio
$875
1350 sqft
1350 sq ft, storefront space for lease. Upper level with large street side windows, bathroom and small prep room. Assigned staff parking available. Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.
City Guide for Liberty, MO

Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.

Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.

Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.

As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Liberty, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Liberty living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Liberty during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLiberty 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLiberty 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLiberty 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLiberty Accessible Apartments
Liberty Apartments with BalconiesLiberty Apartments with GaragesLiberty Apartments with GymsLiberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Apartments with PoolsLiberty Apartments with Washer-DryersLiberty Dog Friendly ApartmentsLiberty Pet Friendly ApartmentsLiberty Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City