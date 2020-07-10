/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 1 mile of Lake St. Louis
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 Stonewall Creek Drive
207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave).
Results within 5 miles of Lake St. Louis
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
287 Kerstyn Dr
287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1573 sqft
ou'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. - You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
502 South Linn Ave Unit B
502 South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Lake St. Louis
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
32 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.
Similar Pages
Lake St. Louis 2 BedroomsLake St. Louis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake St. Louis 3 BedroomsLake St. Louis Apartments with Balcony
Lake St. Louis Apartments with GarageLake St. Louis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake St. Louis Apartments with ParkingLake St. Louis Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MO