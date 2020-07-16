All apartments in Greene County
Find more places like 3801 W. Sylvania.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greene County, MO
/
3801 W. Sylvania
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

3801 W. Sylvania

3801 West Sylvania Street · (417) 887-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3801 West Sylvania Street, Greene County, MO 65807

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 W. Sylvania · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
All brick 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex on the South Side of Springfield for $725! - 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex with a 2 car garage on the South side of Springfield off of Republic road near James River Freeway. Great location! Includes electric stove, dishwasher, washer/dyer hookups, central heat & air.

$725.00 Rent
$725.00 Security Deposit (Minimum)

School Districts:
Jeffries
Carver
Kickapoo

Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service

*Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our showing policies have changed. If you would like to see this property, please drive by the home first. Then call our office at 417-887-0501 to arrange an appointment. We will need some basic information before an appointment is set. Most appointments will be in the afternoon.
All applications must be filled out online. If you have questions, please call or email at info@getpaul.com
Our office is closed to walk-in customers/tenants due to the virus and complying with the intent of the City Ordinance. Stay safe, and practice social distancing.

*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!

(RLNE3793608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 W. Sylvania have any available units?
3801 W. Sylvania has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3801 W. Sylvania have?
Some of 3801 W. Sylvania's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 W. Sylvania currently offering any rent specials?
3801 W. Sylvania is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 W. Sylvania pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 W. Sylvania is pet friendly.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania offer parking?
Yes, 3801 W. Sylvania offers parking.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 W. Sylvania does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania have a pool?
No, 3801 W. Sylvania does not have a pool.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania have accessible units?
No, 3801 W. Sylvania does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 W. Sylvania has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 W. Sylvania have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3801 W. Sylvania has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3801 W. Sylvania?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1530 E Erie St
Springfield, MO 65804
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St
Springfield, MO 65803
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MOCarthage, MO
Ozark, MOBranson, MO
Republic, MOLebanon, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity