706 Montego St.

Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other. Granite counter tops throughout the house, kitchen and baths. Three car garage includes openers on both doors. Kitchen looks over the living room and the fireplace with gas log. High ceilings, vaulted ceilings and raised ceilings accent the various rooms. Washer / dryer hookups are in separate utility room.



Only one small dog under 30 lbs. permitted with pet policy on our website applying.



No Cats Allowed



