Fremont Hills, MO
706 Montego St.
Last updated June 14 2020

706 Montego St.

706 N Montego St · No Longer Available
Location

706 N Montego St, Fremont Hills, MO 65714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other. Granite counter tops throughout the house, kitchen and baths. Three car garage includes openers on both doors. Kitchen looks over the living room and the fireplace with gas log. High ceilings, vaulted ceilings and raised ceilings accent the various rooms. Washer / dryer hookups are in separate utility room.

Only one small dog under 30 lbs. permitted with pet policy on our website applying.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5772530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

