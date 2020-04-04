210 Franklin Street

Amenities
Bonus for move in during the corvid19 national crisis, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, big living room with vaulted ceiling and full kitchen, full basement for storage, washer and dryer hookups.
Closet in living room, linen closet in hallway, ceiling fans in all rooms. 10.5'x 8' deck off kitchen..1 or 2 car garage for first come renters for additional rent. Nice neighborhood, close to town, restaurant delivery easily.. trash pickup, garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge stove ..no pet's for this specific unit...
No Pets Allowed
