Fredericktown, MO
210 Franklin Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

210 Franklin Street

210 Franklin St · (573) 944-3263
Location

210 Franklin St, Fredericktown, MO 63645

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Bonus for move in during the corvid19 national crisis, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, big living room with vaulted ceiling and full kitchen, full basement for storage, washer and dryer hookups.
Closet in living room, linen closet in hallway, ceiling fans in all rooms. 10.5'x 8' deck off kitchen..1 or 2 car garage for first come renters for additional rent. Nice neighborhood, close to town, restaurant delivery easily.. trash pickup, garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge stove ..no pet's for this specific unit...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Franklin Street have any available units?
210 Franklin Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Franklin Street have?
Some of 210 Franklin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericktown.
Does 210 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 210 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 210 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
