22 Apartments for rent in Cape Girardeau, MO📍
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$643
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1245 sqft
Excellent location close to Southeast Missouri State University, Show Me Center and I-55. Community features resort-style swimming pool, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Apartments include garbage disposal, dishwashers and private balconies.
2630 Janet Drive
2630 Janet Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
2630 Janet Drive Available 06/19/20 - Cozy Three Bedroom House Located In The Alma Schrader School District. This House Features Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Two Car Carport, And Spacious Back Yard. Finished Basement With Extra Storage.
2530 Walden Blvd
2530 Walden Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1660 sqft
Newer Cottage At Walden Park - Lovely Newer Cottage in Quiet Walden Park Neighborhood with Access to the City Walking Trail.
2983 Pine Hill Spur
2983 Pine Hill Spur, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
2983 Pine Hill Spur Available 07/15/20 Craftsman Neighborhood Home in Walden Park - Beautiful Construction, Executive Level Home in The Walden Park Neighborhood.
1435 Rose
1435 Rose Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed House CLOSE TO CAMPUS! - Completely Remodeled Bungalow! Adorable 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home Just Steps Away From Campus. Capaha Park Is In Your Backyard.
1428 Holly
1428 Holly Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2745 sqft
1428 Holly Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful Ranch Home on a Corner Lot.
839 N. Cape Rock Dr
839 North Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
839 N.
1304 Bertling St
1304 Bertling Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
910 sqft
1304 Bertling Street House - Property Id: 276312 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
714 N SPRIGG ST.
714 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$936
1 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune.
613 Albert
613 Albert Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
1441 Luce Street
1441 Luce Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1316 Wayne St
1316 Wayne Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
Close to the college. Hardwood Floors, nice back yard 1 Story 1976 sq ft.
1437 N. Water
1437 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
709 Broadway St Unit B
709 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
***COLLEGE RENTAL*** Now leasing for the 20-21 school year! Rent is $450/bedroom. Walking distance to the college and downtown area.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Girardeau
1106 Breezie
1106 Breezie Lane, Cape Girardeau County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Cape Girardeau
703 Morgan St
703 Morgan Street, Jackson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1288 sqft
House in Jackson - Brick Ranch Style Home Within Walking Distance To Jackson City Park. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms With A Spacious Living Room and Kitchen/Dining Room Combo. Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Flooring On The Main Level.
131 West Main
131 West Main Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,675
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 131 West Main in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
2370 North High Street
2370 North High Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,250
10000 sqft
Commercial spaces for lease on a high traffic street within the city limits of Jackson and only 3 miles from I-55. Three units with multiple possibilities.
2927 East Jackson Boulevard
2927 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,550
5380 sqft
Suite B 29x50 (1,450 sf) $1550/mo; Suite C 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo; Suite D 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo. Minimum 3 year lease, 5 year preferred. Landlord provides pest control and dumpster. Includes water unless business has high water consumption.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cape Girardeau rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
Some of the colleges located in the Cape Girardeau area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cape Girardeau from include Murphysboro, Jackson, and Carbondale.