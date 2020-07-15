/
Southeast Missouri State University
13 Apartments For Rent Near Southeast Missouri State University
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO
1 Bedroom
$612
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$643
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1245 sqft
Excellent location close to Southeast Missouri State University, Show Me Center and I-55. Community features resort-style swimming pool, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Apartments include garbage disposal, dishwashers and private balconies.
714 N SPRIGG ST.
714 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$936
1 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune.
1304 Bertling St
1304 Bertling Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
910 sqft
1304 Bertling Street House - Property Id: 276312 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1435 Rose
1435 Rose Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 Bed House CLOSE TO CAMPUS! - Completely Remodeled Bungalow! Adorable 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home Just Steps Away From Campus. Capaha Park Is In Your Backyard.
607 North St
607 North Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2166 sqft
607 North St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House By Campus Available This Summer - This four bedroom, two bathroom house will be coming available in August. It is within walking-distance of Southeast Missouri State University.
115 Broadway
115 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
115 Broadway Available 08/28/20 Downtown Loft Apartment - Looking For That Hard To Find Stylish Downtown Loft Apartment? Look No Further.
317 South Spring Street
317 South Spring Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home with original hardwood floors. Newly constructed covered deck off the dining area. Completely fenced backyard. Additional storage available in the unfinished basement Must see to appreciate.
1040 North Frederick Street
1040 North Frederick Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24594
1125 North West End Boulevard
1125 NW End Blvd, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious 4-bed, 2-bathroom home with new HVAC and Water Heater, recently renovated and a 10-minute walk to SEMO. Full backyard and parking.
829 North Missouri Street
829 North Missouri Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID24457
613 Albert
613 Albert Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
1441 Luce Street
1441 Luce Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1437 N. Water
1437 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
