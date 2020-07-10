/
113 Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Ferguson
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
1 Unit Available
Visitation Park Historic District
5433 Enright Avenue
5433 Enright Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID16427
1 Unit Available
University City
603 Westgate Avenue
603 Westgate Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer.
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D
5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students! This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.
1 Unit Available
University City
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.
7040 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard.
1 Unit Available
3403 Wismer Road
3403 Wismer Road, Breckenridge Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
705 sqft
Cute and convenient 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Nice wood floors and huge bedrooms make this property a gem! Washer dryer hook-ups available in the basement, but washer and dryer are not provided
1 Unit Available
Overland
9204 Argyle Avenue
9204 Argyle Avenue, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
This home sits back from the street which contributes to the peaceful setting. Large bedrooms and huge backyard. All on one level. Washer/dryer and appliances are included. Nice street, great location, walking distance to downtown Overland.
1 Unit Available
185 Eldorado Dr
185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Highlights: - 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement - Fridge, Washer, Dryer included - Large fenced backyard plus a Shed - Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High) - Close to all services + walking
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1224 Northdale Ave
1224 Northdale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ferguson
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
16 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,408
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
18 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
21 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,158
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$969
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
25 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
