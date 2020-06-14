Apartment List
/
MO
/
ellisville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ellisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
2 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Ellisville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
27 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$998
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2254 sqft
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Nooning Tree
1 Unit Available
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.
Results within 10 miles of Ellisville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ellisville, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ellisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Ellisville 2 BedroomsEllisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllisville 3 BedroomsEllisville Apartments with Balcony
Ellisville Apartments with GarageEllisville Apartments with GymEllisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllisville Apartments with Parking
Ellisville Apartments with PoolEllisville Apartments with Washer-DryerEllisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEllisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MO
Cottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy