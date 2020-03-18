All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 302 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
302 North College Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

302 North College Avenue

302 North College Street · (573) 442-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 North College Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Benton - Stephens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 North College Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
302 North College Avenue Available 08/14/20 House Within Walking Distance to Downtown and MU! - This cozy little 2 bedroom, 1 bath is located on College Avenue, convenient to all three college campuses and Downtown. Stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups are included in the unit. This home has hardwood floors, large windows and a shaded back yard as well! This house always goes fast so call today and schedule a showing!
PET FRIENDLY! (refundable pet deposit and no "pet-rent")

PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)

Call us today at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing!
(we also offer FaceTime showings for our distant interests!)

(RLNE2384221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 North College Avenue have any available units?
302 North College Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 North College Avenue have?
Some of 302 North College Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 North College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 302 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 302 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 302 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 302 North College Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity