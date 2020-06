Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer included (located in basement with ample storage area). Wet bar in basement great for hosting! HUGE fenced in backyard (6 foot privacy fence). Brand new windows & HVAC (talk about cheap bills!). Pet friendly! Text 573.427.2883 today for a showing!