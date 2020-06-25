Amenities

2806 Terry Lane Available 08/10/20 Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House W/ Unfinished Basement! - Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house tucked away on a private lane in south Columbia. This house features hardwood floors throughout. The open living room and kitchen are separated by a bar top counter . The kitchen includes an electric range, OTR microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The three bedrooms are roomy with spacious closets. The bathroom features a vanity with cabinet storage and tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage space.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



