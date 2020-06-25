All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2806 Terry Lane

2806 Terry Lane · (573) 228-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2806 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2806 Terry Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$920

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2806 Terry Lane Available 08/10/20 Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House W/ Unfinished Basement! - Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house tucked away on a private lane in south Columbia. This house features hardwood floors throughout. The open living room and kitchen are separated by a bar top counter . The kitchen includes an electric range, OTR microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The three bedrooms are roomy with spacious closets. The bathroom features a vanity with cabinet storage and tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage space.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE4062598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Terry Lane have any available units?
2806 Terry Lane has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Terry Lane have?
Some of 2806 Terry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Terry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Terry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Terry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Terry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Terry Lane offer parking?
No, 2806 Terry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Terry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Terry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Terry Lane have a pool?
No, 2806 Terry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Terry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2806 Terry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Terry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Terry Lane has units with dishwashers.
