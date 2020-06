Amenities

Nice 4 Bedroom House on Stewart! - Nice 4 bedroom house just steps from campus and downtown. This house features hardwood floors, large kitchen with an electric stove and lots of storage. Just $350 per bedroom! Nice sized bedrooms and w/d hookups. New Heating and Air Conditioning. Off street parking. No Pets.



