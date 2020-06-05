All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 2400 Churchill Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
2400 Churchill Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2400 Churchill Ct.

2400 Churchill Court · (573) 447-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2400 Churchill Court, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. · Avail. Aug 5

$885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7VIDCbyVBsDBxCTBowacWw

OPEN HOUSE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL (573) 447-9976.

Large duplexes just south of all three campuses (Mizzou, Stephens College, Columbia College)! Multiple units available! Leases begin August.

Wonderfully maintained duplexes located south of Downtown Columbia. These large 3-bedroom / 2-bath have all been recently renovated in the last two years. They include one bedroom and one bath on the main floor, and two bedrooms and one bath on the top floor. Washer and dryer are included, as well as garage for parking and storage. Plenty of on-street parking as well! New flooring and lighting throughout!

Columbia bus to campus and downtown at the end of the street, pickup is a breeze! These units are very well maintained and maintenance staff is located less than a mile away. We pride ourselves on taking care of maintenance requests typically within 24 hours. We keep an on-site maintenance garage with replacement appliances and other items for a quick response to hand replacement or repairs.

OPEN HOUSE Wednesdays, 1pm-6pm. Come see our model unit at 2409!!!
OPEN HOUSE Saturdays, 11-4pm. Come see our model unit at 2409!!!

We also provide for storage of your belongings in your unit's garage if necessary beginning July 27th. We know how busy moving season can be!

Utilities typically run $100 per tenant. All lawn maintenance is provided and maintenance staff keeps the entire street clean and debris-free!

Please Contact RentShop at (573) 447-9976 with any questions and to schedule a showing today! View our website at www.RentShop.info for more information!

OPEN HOUSE Wednesdays, 1pm-6pm. Come see our model unit at 2409!!!
OPEN HOUSE Saturdays, 11-4pm. Come see our model unit at 2409!!!

(RLNE5618631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Churchill Ct. have any available units?
2400 Churchill Ct. has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Churchill Ct. have?
Some of 2400 Churchill Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Churchill Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Churchill Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Churchill Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Churchill Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Churchill Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Churchill Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2400 Churchill Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Churchill Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Churchill Ct. have a pool?
No, 2400 Churchill Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Churchill Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2400 Churchill Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Churchill Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Churchill Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2400 Churchill Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity