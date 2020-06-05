Amenities

2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7VIDCbyVBsDBxCTBowacWw



OPEN HOUSE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL (573) 447-9976.



Large duplexes just south of all three campuses (Mizzou, Stephens College, Columbia College)! Multiple units available! Leases begin August.



Wonderfully maintained duplexes located south of Downtown Columbia. These large 3-bedroom / 2-bath have all been recently renovated in the last two years. They include one bedroom and one bath on the main floor, and two bedrooms and one bath on the top floor. Washer and dryer are included, as well as garage for parking and storage. Plenty of on-street parking as well! New flooring and lighting throughout!



Columbia bus to campus and downtown at the end of the street, pickup is a breeze! These units are very well maintained and maintenance staff is located less than a mile away. We pride ourselves on taking care of maintenance requests typically within 24 hours. We keep an on-site maintenance garage with replacement appliances and other items for a quick response to hand replacement or repairs.



OPEN HOUSE Saturdays, 11-4pm. Come see our model unit at 2409!!!



We also provide for storage of your belongings in your unit's garage if necessary beginning July 27th. We know how busy moving season can be!



Utilities typically run $100 per tenant. All lawn maintenance is provided and maintenance staff keeps the entire street clean and debris-free!



Please Contact RentShop at (573) 447-9976 with any questions and to schedule a showing today! View our website at www.RentShop.info for more information!



