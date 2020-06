Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

216 S. 5th St Available 08/10/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown. This property features three floors, two kitchens, two sets of w/d hookups, awesome front porch and side deck, hardwood and tile flooring and amazing woodwork trim throughout! No pets allowed.



To apply for this property or see other available properties visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2748737)