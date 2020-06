Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

212 Jackal Dr. Available 06/30/20 3 Bed home with walk out basement - Full unfinished walkout basement, large yard, big center island in kitchen, covered deck, large master with walk-in closet and private bath, gas fireplace and formal dining. Community pool. No undergrads or groups of more than 2 unrelated adults. Agent owned.

Directions: 763N to L on Rainforest Pkwy to R on Wallaby to L on Jackal



(RLNE4874769)