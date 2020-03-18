All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1715 Telluride Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1715 Telluride Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 9:52 AM

1715 Telluride Lane

1715 Telluride Ln · (573) 442-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1715 Telluride Ln, Columbia, MO 65201
Grindstone - Rock Quarry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 Telluride Lane · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/01/19 MOVE IN SPECIALS! Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - *OFFERING $25 OFF FIRST 3 MONTHS FOR A LIMITED TIME!*

This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road. This unit comes with everything you need, such as your stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full-sized washer & dryer! There is also a pool right next to the unit and all lawn care is provided in the complex. Act fast, these pet-friendly units are always the first to go!
APPROVED PETS ALLOWED! (Pet Deposit required, refundable and NO "pet-rent")

PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)

Call us today to schedule your showing at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com!
(we also offer FaceTime & Skype showings to our distant interests!)

(RLNE2071239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Telluride Lane have any available units?
1715 Telluride Lane has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Telluride Lane have?
Some of 1715 Telluride Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Telluride Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Telluride Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Telluride Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Telluride Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Telluride Lane offer parking?
No, 1715 Telluride Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Telluride Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Telluride Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Telluride Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Telluride Lane has a pool.
Does 1715 Telluride Lane have accessible units?
No, 1715 Telluride Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Telluride Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Telluride Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1715 Telluride Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity