Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/01/19 MOVE IN SPECIALS! Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - *OFFERING $25 OFF FIRST 3 MONTHS FOR A LIMITED TIME!*



This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road. This unit comes with everything you need, such as your stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full-sized washer & dryer! There is also a pool right next to the unit and all lawn care is provided in the complex. Act fast, these pet-friendly units are always the first to go!

APPROVED PETS ALLOWED! (Pet Deposit required, refundable and NO "pet-rent")



PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)



Call us today to schedule your showing at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com!

(we also offer FaceTime & Skype showings to our distant interests!)



(RLNE2071239)