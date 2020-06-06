All apartments in Columbia
1407 E Walnut St.

1407 East Walnut Street · (573) 228-9022
Location

1407 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201
East Campus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 E Walnut St. · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom House Just Steps From Downtown & Campus! - Great 2 br/1ba house close to downtown and all campuses! Nice open floor plan includes a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and a great stainless sink. Nice hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. Awesome bonus attic space! Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.

1 small dog allowed. 35 lbs. or less. No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pit bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1944522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 E Walnut St. have any available units?
1407 E Walnut St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 E Walnut St. have?
Some of 1407 E Walnut St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 E Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 E Walnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 E Walnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 E Walnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 1407 E Walnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 1407 E Walnut St. does offer parking.
Does 1407 E Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 E Walnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 E Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 1407 E Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 E Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 1407 E Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 E Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 E Walnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
