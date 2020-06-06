1407 E Walnut St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom House Just Steps From Downtown & Campus! - Great 2 br/1ba house close to downtown and all campuses! Nice open floor plan includes a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and a great stainless sink. Nice hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. Awesome bonus attic space! Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.



1 small dog allowed. 35 lbs. or less. No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pit bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1944522)