Columbia, MO
12 East Clarkson Road - A
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:24 AM

12 East Clarkson Road - A

12 East Clarkson Road · (573) 864-0437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 East Clarkson Road, Columbia, MO 65203
Grasslands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 16

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable Grasslands neighborhood, just blocks from Campus. Your home is just across the street from park and trails, you will have a quiet retreat in the heart of the city! Walk to class, downtown or Faurot Field!
This duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, balcony. The large rooms give ample space and the loft style dining room could be used as a second living or study space. Attached garage, washer and dryer and lawn care included.
Located in the highly desirable Grasslands neighborhood, just blocks from Campus. Your home is just across the street from park and trails, you will have a quiet retreat in the heart of the city! Walk to class, downtown or Faurot Field!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have any available units?
12 East Clarkson Road - A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have?
Some of 12 East Clarkson Road - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East Clarkson Road - A currently offering any rent specials?
12 East Clarkson Road - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East Clarkson Road - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 East Clarkson Road - A is pet friendly.
Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A offer parking?
Yes, 12 East Clarkson Road - A does offer parking.
Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 East Clarkson Road - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have a pool?
No, 12 East Clarkson Road - A does not have a pool.
Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have accessible units?
No, 12 East Clarkson Road - A does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East Clarkson Road - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 East Clarkson Road - A has units with dishwashers.
