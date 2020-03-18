12 East Clarkson Road - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the highly desirable Grasslands neighborhood, just blocks from Campus. Your home is just across the street from park and trails, you will have a quiet retreat in the heart of the city! Walk to class, downtown or Faurot Field!

This duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, balcony. The large rooms give ample space and the loft style dining room could be used as a second living or study space. Attached garage, washer and dryer and lawn care included.

