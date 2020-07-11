All apartments in Columbia
1100 Elgin Dr

1100 Elgin Drive · (573) 639-0925
Location

1100 Elgin Drive, Columbia, MO 65203
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Elgin Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,790

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool table
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool table
1100 Elgin Dr Available 08/01/20 Ranch in The Highlands -- South Columbia - Beautiful Ranch walkout, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,600 sq ft.
Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in The Highlands subdivision. Lots of updates throughout --
-Onyx Master Shower, Jetted Tub, Security System, and Main Level Laundry. Main level has living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, 3 bedrooms to include a master suite and more. Downstairs has a large open area for a game room, billiards lighting, entertaining or simply a family room. Downstairs also has a large bedroom and a 3rd bath. Storage in the basement too. Nice deck with fenced in backyard. Walk to Wilsons Beach Club.

See our application requirements, what's due and when, and what it is like leasing with us: https://gophoenixproperty.com/applicants/renting-with-us

Schools:

Elementary: Mill Creek
Middle: Gentry
High: Rock Bridge

Utilities:

Electric, water, sewer, trash-- City of Columbia
Natural Gas-- Ameren

(RLNE4685536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Elgin Dr have any available units?
1100 Elgin Dr has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Elgin Dr have?
Some of 1100 Elgin Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Elgin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Elgin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Elgin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Elgin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Elgin Dr offer parking?
No, 1100 Elgin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Elgin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Elgin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Elgin Dr have a pool?
No, 1100 Elgin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Elgin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1100 Elgin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Elgin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Elgin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
