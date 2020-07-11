Amenities
1100 Elgin Dr Available 08/01/20 Ranch in The Highlands -- South Columbia - Beautiful Ranch walkout, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,600 sq ft.
Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in The Highlands subdivision. Lots of updates throughout --
-Onyx Master Shower, Jetted Tub, Security System, and Main Level Laundry. Main level has living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, 3 bedrooms to include a master suite and more. Downstairs has a large open area for a game room, billiards lighting, entertaining or simply a family room. Downstairs also has a large bedroom and a 3rd bath. Storage in the basement too. Nice deck with fenced in backyard. Walk to Wilsons Beach Club.
See our application requirements, what's due and when, and what it is like leasing with us: https://gophoenixproperty.com/applicants/renting-with-us
Schools:
Elementary: Mill Creek
Middle: Gentry
High: Rock Bridge
Utilities:
Electric, water, sewer, trash-- City of Columbia
Natural Gas-- Ameren
(RLNE4685536)