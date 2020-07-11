Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool table fireplace game room

1100 Elgin Dr Available 08/01/20 Ranch in The Highlands -- South Columbia - Beautiful Ranch walkout, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,600 sq ft.

Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in The Highlands subdivision. Lots of updates throughout --

-Onyx Master Shower, Jetted Tub, Security System, and Main Level Laundry. Main level has living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, 3 bedrooms to include a master suite and more. Downstairs has a large open area for a game room, billiards lighting, entertaining or simply a family room. Downstairs also has a large bedroom and a 3rd bath. Storage in the basement too. Nice deck with fenced in backyard. Walk to Wilsons Beach Club.



See our application requirements, what's due and when, and what it is like leasing with us: https://gophoenixproperty.com/applicants/renting-with-us



Schools:



Elementary: Mill Creek

Middle: Gentry

High: Rock Bridge



Utilities:



Electric, water, sewer, trash-- City of Columbia

Natural Gas-- Ameren



