Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
103 West Parkway Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

103 West Parkway Drive

103 West Parkway Drive · (573) 442-3831
Location

103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 West Parkway Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home. From the front door to the private courtyard this home has so many wonderful features it's hard to resist. A screened in wrap around porch with tile floors and ceiling fans invites you to sit and relax while you take in the beautiful views of the park across the street. A sunroom with a mosaic mural and greenhouse style ceiling is a room for all seasons. The kitchen features stainless steel Bosch & Samsung appliances (gas cooktop and vent hood, refrigerator, electric oven, microwave & dishwasher) and granite & swanstone countertops as well as a large pantry with slide out shelves. The master bedroom is the only carpeted room in the home and features a Murphy bed along with large windows and a private screened in porch that overlooks the back yard and courtyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom with amazing natural light. The basement has a finished bonus room as well as Bosch front loading washer & dryer and a full bathroom with shower only. One car garage. The back yard is full of mature trees and has two storage sheds. The sheer abundance of natural light throughout this home, especially in the bathrooms, is spectacular. The lease term for this home is 1 year only. The owners recently purchased it to be their future retirement home. Located just off West Broadway, near the library, this home is perfect for anyone who works downtown or at the University.
ABSOLUTELY NO STUDENTS, NO SMOKERS AND NO CATS (dogs only with Pet Deposit).

Call us at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing today!
(we also offer FaceTime walkthrough showings for our distant interests!)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5894015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 West Parkway Drive have any available units?
103 West Parkway Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 West Parkway Drive have?
Some of 103 West Parkway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 West Parkway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 West Parkway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 West Parkway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 West Parkway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 West Parkway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 West Parkway Drive offers parking.
Does 103 West Parkway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 West Parkway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 West Parkway Drive have a pool?
No, 103 West Parkway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 West Parkway Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 West Parkway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 West Parkway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 West Parkway Drive has units with dishwashers.
