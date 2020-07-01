103 West Parkway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home. From the front door to the private courtyard this home has so many wonderful features it's hard to resist. A screened in wrap around porch with tile floors and ceiling fans invites you to sit and relax while you take in the beautiful views of the park across the street. A sunroom with a mosaic mural and greenhouse style ceiling is a room for all seasons. The kitchen features stainless steel Bosch & Samsung appliances (gas cooktop and vent hood, refrigerator, electric oven, microwave & dishwasher) and granite & swanstone countertops as well as a large pantry with slide out shelves. The master bedroom is the only carpeted room in the home and features a Murphy bed along with large windows and a private screened in porch that overlooks the back yard and courtyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom with amazing natural light. The basement has a finished bonus room as well as Bosch front loading washer & dryer and a full bathroom with shower only. One car garage. The back yard is full of mature trees and has two storage sheds. The sheer abundance of natural light throughout this home, especially in the bathrooms, is spectacular. The lease term for this home is 1 year only. The owners recently purchased it to be their future retirement home. Located just off West Broadway, near the library, this home is perfect for anyone who works downtown or at the University.

ABSOLUTELY NO STUDENTS, NO SMOKERS AND NO CATS (dogs only with Pet Deposit).



Call us at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing today!

(we also offer FaceTime walkthrough showings for our distant interests!)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5894015)