Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Clever Available June - This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features vinyl plank throughout home, new paint as well as large back yard with privacy fence.



Shown by appointment only



PET Friendly to small dogs with Owner approval - NON Refundable Pet Fee will apply as well as additional Monthly rent.



Clever Schools



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4797955)