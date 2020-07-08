All apartments in Calverton Park
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:35 PM

112 Anistasia Drive

112 Anistasia Drive · (314) 325-1599
Location

112 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO 63135
Burke City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491135

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home coming to the market soon! This unit has 816 square feet of space, with amenities including fully appliance kitchen, central air, and ceiling fans. With access to a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-270. Pet friendly.

We will let you know when this home is available then you can take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Anistasia Drive have any available units?
112 Anistasia Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 Anistasia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Anistasia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Anistasia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Anistasia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Anistasia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Anistasia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Anistasia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Anistasia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Anistasia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Anistasia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Anistasia Drive has units with air conditioning.
