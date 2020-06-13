Apartment List
/
MO
/
ballwin
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM

20 Cheap Apartments for rent in Ballwin, MO

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$836
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
26 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Results within 10 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
23 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
333 Mount Everest Drive - C
333 Mount Everest Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 Mount Everest Drive - C in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
491 South Holmes Avenue - E
491 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Apartment unit located in Kirkwood perfect for the small family on up to college students looking for the convenient location; this unit offers it ALL! Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates, exploring the numerous attractions in the St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.

June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report. Ballwin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ballwin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ballwin Rent Report. Ballwin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ballwin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Ballwin rents increased over the past month

Ballwin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ballwin stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. Ballwin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ballwin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ballwin

    As rents have increased slightly in Ballwin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ballwin is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • Ballwin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Ballwin.
    • While Ballwin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ballwin than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $702, where Ballwin is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ballwin 1 BedroomsBallwin 2 BedroomsBallwin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBallwin 3 BedroomsBallwin Accessible ApartmentsBallwin Apartments with Balcony
    Ballwin Apartments with GarageBallwin Apartments with GymBallwin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBallwin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBallwin Apartments with ParkingBallwin Apartments with Pool
    Ballwin Apartments with Washer-DryerBallwin Cheap PlacesBallwin Dog Friendly ApartmentsBallwin Luxury PlacesBallwin Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
    Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
    Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of Pharmacy