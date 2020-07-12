110 Apartments for rent in Ballwin, MO with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$830
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
374 Champion Way
374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3100 sqft
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree Farm
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1892 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.
Results within 1 mile of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 Summerhill Lane
15 Summerhill Lane, Town and Country, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2446 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a luxury home in Town and Country. Wonderfully open floor plan as you enter. Open kitchen with Viking appliances over looking a beautiful stone fireplace and tons of custom wood work. Master suite and bathroom on main floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Weidmann Estates Court
1309 Weidman Estates Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2669 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS HOME, IS SITUATED ON A CUL DE SAC WITH A PRIVATE, LEVEL BACKYARD. PARKWAY WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT. IT IS LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO QUEENY PARK.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4122 sqft
This impressive 1.5 story has over 4000 sq ft. and is located in desirable Kiefer Trails subdivision. The two story entry opens onto the living room/den and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$912
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ballwin, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ballwin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

