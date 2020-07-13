/
apartments with pool
62 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Woods
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential neighborhood with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly rooms come with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Courtyard, pool table, swimming pool, car wash area, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Owasso
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 10 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$929
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
87 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
