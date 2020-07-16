/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
155 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN
1 Unit Available
1560 Willis Avenue - 3C
1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
23 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
876 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
1 Unit Available
Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$855
528 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35 E and Highway 52. Residents enjoy homes with updated appliances and ample storage. Community provides communal laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation.
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
996 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
36 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
53 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
796 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
67 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
19 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
36 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,543
838 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
741 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
680 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,374
750 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
10 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,405
620 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,224
791 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
29 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
4 Units Available
Dayton's Bluff
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$933
640 sqft
Renovated apartments situated close to I-94 offer quaint, charming living experience. Enjoy a new fitness center and laundry facility or relax at nearby Mound Park. Refrigerators included at this pet-friendly community.
10 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
685 sqft
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
568 sqft
Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character.
155 Units Available
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
6 Units Available
Payne - Phalen
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
43 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
710 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
