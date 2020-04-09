All apartments in Rice
235 3rd Street Southeast - 2
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:06 PM

235 3rd Street Southeast - 2

235 3rd Street Southeast · (320) 267-3700
Location

235 3rd Street Southeast, Rice, MN 56367

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1522 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy 2 spacious bedrooms on the second floor. All bedrooms have walk in closets for ample storage. A second story family room has generous size living space. 2 bedroom floor plans include a walk in closet off the family room for even more storage along with additional storage right off the bathroom in addition to bathroom's vanity and linen cabinet.
Hidden Hollow Properties offers beautiful two and three bedroom townhomes with attractive transitional interiors. The first floor offers open floor plans between the kitchen, dining room and living room. Enjoy stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and over the range microwave. Beautiful mission style cabinets are complimented by the High Definition laminate countertops throughout. The first floor also offers a powder bath for guests. Walk up to the second floor where you are greeted by a second living space. Each home offers a full laundry room with washer and dryer included along with base cabinet for storage and a folding counter for your convenience. Our double garages that are insulated & fully finished are an added bonus. Forced air heat and central air will allow you to control your environment making your home comfortable all year round. Enjoy Minnesota's summers on your patio located right off your dining room with a fence for your privacy. Snow removal and lawn maintenance are included with your home. Easy access to highway 10. Residents pay for water, sewer, refuse, gas, electric, cable & internet. The first of 6 buildings is near completion and we are currently accepting appointments to view this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

