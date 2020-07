Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage accepts section 8 alarm system cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking guest suite lobby online portal yoga

If you're fifty-five or older, it's time to choose the care-free, maintenance-free lifestyle of retirement living at the Carriage House. Our friendly, hospitable community includes attached parking, an elevator, fitness room, community room, library, greenhouse, beauty/barber, scheduled activities and so much more. You'll quickly grow accustomed to the peace and quiet and beautiful views of the Village Green Golf Course.